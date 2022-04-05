Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

