MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 4,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.21% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.