Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,897 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MCY opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

