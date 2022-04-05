Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

