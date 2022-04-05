Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meta Materials by 244.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 486,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.