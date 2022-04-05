Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
