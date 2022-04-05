Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,543,484 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.