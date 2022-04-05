Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Methanex stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

