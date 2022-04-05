MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.