MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.81

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 77559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

