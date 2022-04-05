MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MFM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 162,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

