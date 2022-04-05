M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 226 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($3.16).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.84) on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

