M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.85) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 241 ($3.16).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 6.84%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.