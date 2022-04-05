Michael Arntz Sells 2,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 818,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,664. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

