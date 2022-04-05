Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $190.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Middleby traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $154.35, with a volume of 7103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

