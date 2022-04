Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Mincor Resources (Get Rating)

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel mine located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

