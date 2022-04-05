Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

