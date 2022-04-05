Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $305.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

