Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 254,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $662.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $15,949,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

