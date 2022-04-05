MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,497,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $135.56 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

