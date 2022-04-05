monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.07.

MNDY opened at $175.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.43. monday.com has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

