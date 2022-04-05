Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

MDLZ opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

