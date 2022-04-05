MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $797,228.01

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $797,228.01 and $1,406.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00230512 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,942,920 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

