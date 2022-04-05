Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Achieves $295.58 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $295.58 million and $46.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $79.32 or 0.00172150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.25 or 0.07483375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,142.81 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00055102 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,299,832 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,172 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

