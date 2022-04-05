Morgan Stanley Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,935

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,964 ($25.76) to GBX 1,935 ($25.38) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,142.50 ($14.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.41 billion and a PE ratio of -19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,143.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,295.65. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96).

In related news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

