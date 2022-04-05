Morgan Stanley Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €385.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.20.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.