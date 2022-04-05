Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.