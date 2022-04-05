Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.