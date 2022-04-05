Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

