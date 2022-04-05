NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.94% of NACCO Industries worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.