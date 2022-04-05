Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $516,372.65 and approximately $27,502.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

