Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 707,597 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

