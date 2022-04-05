Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 707,597 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $12.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.03.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
