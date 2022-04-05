National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92.

