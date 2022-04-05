National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.