National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.