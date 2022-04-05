National Asset Management Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.02 and a twelve month high of $249.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.08.

