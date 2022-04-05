National Asset Management Inc. Invests $752,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

