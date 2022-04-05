National Asset Management Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

