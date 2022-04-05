National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,265.01 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,082.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,279.81.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

