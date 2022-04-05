National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.64

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 85050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

