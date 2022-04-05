National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

