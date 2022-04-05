National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

