National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,150 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

