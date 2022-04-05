National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28.

