National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 16,622 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

