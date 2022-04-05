National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $285,000 Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.