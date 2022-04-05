National Bank of Canada FI Takes $257,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of ABB by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

