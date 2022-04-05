Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to post $286.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $308.30 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 2,924,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

