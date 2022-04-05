Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

