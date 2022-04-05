Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Apr 5th, 2022

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

