Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix stock opened at $391.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

