Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 14.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.01. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 11.58 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter.

