Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.50 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,038.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.